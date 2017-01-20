Defensive lineman Willie Jefferson has signed a contract extension to remain with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Canadian Football League team did not disclose details of the contract.

Jefferson, 25, joined the Riders in September after attending training camp with the Washington Redskins.

In five regular season games with the Riders, the Texan has picked up eight defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.

Jefferson spent his first two CFL seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos.

In a news release, Riders' head coach Chris Jones described Jefferson as an "explosive" player and a "key piece of our defence."

Jefferson would have been eligible to become a CFL free agent on Feb. 14.