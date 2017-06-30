Taking one last photo of the multi-coloured seats from a place she's all too familiar with, Margaret Purse says her final goodbye to the place where she's watched Roughriders football for more than 50 years.

"I feel kind of sad in a way," Purse said.

"I know the new stadium is marvelous and you can't believe but it's a more homey feel here. You got the sense that everyone was here because they truly wanted to be here."

Margaret Purse first bought season tickets to the Saskatchewan Roughriders back in 1965. (submitted)

She's emotional. It's been a long and winding relationship with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, one going back to 1965. That same year, legendary team running back George Reed was named the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Player.

It was also the first time Purse bought season tickets for the Riders.

She grew up in Regina and was a teacher for 34 years. Purse even taught former players Jim Hopson and Steve Mazurak.

Roughrider football has always been a part of her life and she's watched more games than she can remember.

"I've lost count but I've only missed a few," Purse said.

"It was a wonderful stadium to be in. You take the weather, it's going to be there. I wouldn't trade the memories for anything. It's going to be different."

Over the 52 years of watching Roughriders football, Purse sat in four different spots in the old Mosaic stadium. She started watching games sitting in the south end zone, before moving into the west-side stands.

"I went from Section 1, to Section 10, and finally here in Section 43 Row 4 Seat 10," Purse said.

Purse (right) watched the Riders win the Grey Cup in 1966, 1989, 2007 and 2013. (submitted)

Early years

Those early years of Roughriders football are some of the best ever, says Purse. Just the second year into her season-ticket stint, Purse watched Reed and quarterback Ron Lancaster lead the team to its first ever Grey Cup championship in 1966.

"They were just such a pleasure to watch. And we all knew that Ronnie would find a way to win the game late. Or Reed would make a spectacular run. It's just the way it was."

But while things were good during the Lancaster and Reed era, they became bleak between the late 1970s until the late 1980s.

Despite the team not making the playoffs for years, Purse never lost hope and never missed a game.

"We came when the Riders were not doing well sometimes. There were long periods."

And watching Grey Cup wins in 1966, 1989, 2007 and from her season ticket seat in 2013 made it all worthwhile.

Purse says a final goodbye to Taylor Field at the old Mosaic Stadium. (Supplied)

A new chapter begins

Walking down to her seat in the new stadium, Purse pauses for a second to remember what row she's in.

Unlike that familiar walk to her seat in the old stadium, this is all new Purse.

Her first time in the new stadium is one she'll never forget, though. On June 10, the morning of the Riders' exhibition game against Winnipeg, Purse got a phone call.

"The Roughriders called me and asked if I was going to the game. And then they asked if I had been a season-ticket holder since 1965. I said yes to both," Purse said. "That's when they asked if I would flip the coin for the opening coin toss in the new stadium."

The experience is still sinking in.

"It was such a surprise coming to the new stadium and everything else. I was here and remember it all but it all struck me the next day about what happened," she said.

Most importantly, says Purse, the Riders won the coin toss. She was given that ceremonial coin, something she's keeping close.

Cautiously optimistic

Now as the team gets set to open a new chapter in its history, Purse is cautiously optimistic about what a new stadium, seat and sightline represent.

"I can see them getting into the playoffs this year," she said. "They have no reason not to play their best. Look at the faciility they have to play in."

She also has advice for fans on how to endure more than five decades of Roughriders football.

"Make sure you stand up for your team and hopefully they're going to improve," she said. "It might be difficult if the team isn't winning, but keep coming."