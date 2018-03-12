Saskatchewan Roughrider suspended 2 games for doping

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Marcus Thigpen has been suspended two games for violating the CFL's drug policy.

Thigpen tested positive for a banned substance based on a random sample collected in November. He tested positive for the banned substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid taken in pill form.

"We are disappointed in Marcus and that he has tested positive for a banned substance. We have been in conversation with Marcus and the CFL for clarity and accept the league's decision and corresponding two-game suspension," Riders general manager and coach Chris Jones said in a press release.

Thigpen is the second Rider to be suspended this year. Offensive lineman Bruce Campbell was suspended for two games in January after testing positive for the banned substance Ibutamoren.

While Thigpen is banned from regular and post-season play, he can still take the field during the preseason.