Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan Roughrider suspended 2 games for doping

Notifications

Saskatchewan Roughrider suspended 2 games for doping

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that Marcus Thigpen has been suspended two games for violating the CFL's drug policy.

Marcus Thigpen tested positive substance found in random sample from November

CBC News ·
Running back Marcus Thigpen has been suspended for two games for violating the CFL's drug policy. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Marcus Thigpen has been suspended two games for violating the CFL's drug policy.

Thigpen tested positive for a banned substance based on a random sample collected in November. He tested positive for the banned substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid taken in pill form.

"We are disappointed in Marcus and that he has tested positive for a banned substance. We have been in conversation with Marcus and the CFL for clarity and accept the league's decision and corresponding two-game suspension," Riders general manager and coach Chris Jones said in a press release.

Thigpen is the second Rider to be suspended this year. Offensive lineman Bruce Campbell was suspended for two games in January after testing positive for the banned substance Ibutamoren.

While Thigpen is banned from regular and post-season play, he can still take the field during the preseason.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us