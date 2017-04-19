The Saskatchewan Roughriders have cut star defensive back Justin Cox after Regina police charged the 24-year-old with assault causing bodily harm.

In a news release today, the team said the Canadian Football League's policy on violence against women condemns violence against women in all its forms.

The team said it will not comment on the case any further, but "appropriate outreaches are being made to local police, support and counselling organizations".

Cox was the Roughriders' "most outstanding rookie" in 2016, and started all 15 regular season games for the team.

Cox was suspended for his last three games at Mississippi State, after police were called to a 2014 domestic dispute and found his girlfriend with head injuries. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

In 2015, the Kansas City Chiefs refused to sign him after Cox was charged with aggravated assault, burglary and trespassing during NFL tryouts.

Officials in Mississippi said yesterday a trial date for those charges has not yet been set.