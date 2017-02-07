The Saskatchewan Roughriders 2017 schedule is out and it looks like things could get awkward really quickly.

The first game of the regular season is June 22 in Montreal against the Alouettes — the team that signed ex-Riders quarterback Darian Durant last month.

The move stunned fans of the Green and White and left the team without a lead pivot.

The Riders signed QB Kevin Glenn a few days later.

Meanwhile, the second game of the 2017 season also promises to be one for the books.

It'll be the Riders' very first regular season game in the new Mosaic Stadium.

The July 1 game is against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.