The rodeo came to town just southeast of Regina this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, cowboys and cowgirls took part in the 5th annual Cowessess First Nation Rodeo for the Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR).

Rodeo producer Beatle Soop said 180 competitors had signed up to enter the two-day event, which include a full program from team and breakaway roping to bull riding—always a crowd favourite, according to Soop.

He explained the INFR is a rodeo circuit that spans across North America and is divided into 11 regions, with this weekend's competitors belonging to region one.

"It's good solid rodeo here. It's really tough competitors."

The goal, he explained, is for rodeo contestants to qualify for the finals hosted in Las Vegas this November.

This weekend's rodeo was the final one of the season, with the regional finals being held next in Alberta. Soop said the top two winners of each region will be sent to the finals south of the border.

'Its a way of life'

Soop said an overwhelming majority of this weekend's competitors hail from Alberta, but he hopes to change that.

"The big thing we're trying to do here is we're trying to get youth involved and try building Indian rodeo here in Saskatchewan because it's not strong—it's pretty weak."

"I always say this to parents, 'What would you rather pay? Lawyer fees or rodeo fees, you know? Keeps the kids out of trouble. They're focused."

He believes hosting rodeos on Saskatchewan soil will hopefully inspire more youth get involved.

"Rodeo's not just a sport— it's a way of life," said Soop.

About 95 per cent of this weekend's cowboys and cowgirls came from Alberta, one organizer said. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC)

Dreams of going pro

Cole Soop, Beatle Soop's nephew, was one of this weekend's young cowboys—and someone his uncle believes has the talent to become a professional calf roper.

The 13-year-old said his entire family is involved in rodeos, which is how he began training and competition.

He now aspires to one day compete at the National Rodeo Finals.

"It just feels really good to be able to compete with the animals and be around everybody that's rodeoing. It's a good environment and a good atmosphere," the young Soop said of this weekend's event.

Through rodeo, the teen has been able make friends across the continent, including as far south as the Navajo national New Mexico.