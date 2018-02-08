2017 saw lowest number of deaths on Sask. roads in 63 years

There were 102 people who died on Saskatchewan roads last year, according to preliminary data provided to SGI from the province's police departments.

Impaired driving, distracted driving, speed and lack of a seatbelt have all been the leading causes of death on the roads over the years.

SGI said last year saw the lowest number of road deaths since 1954, when 74 people died on the road.

There were:

125 deaths in 2016.

121 deaths in 2015.

130 deaths in 2014.

139 deaths in 2013.

183 deaths in 2012.

"There is still a long way to go to achieve Saskatchewan's goal of having the safest roads in Canada," the Crown corporation said in a news release.