Regina police use force more times in 2017

Police officers in Regina say there were fewer incidents where force was used in 2017, but more of those incidents required more than one option of force to be exerted.

A report being released today provides a breakdown of how many times the Regina Police Service used force last year. The Saskatchewan Police Commission requires similar reports from all municipal police agencies.

In all, Regina Police Service officers reported using 304 force options 2017 compared to 264 the previous year and, according to an older report, 205 times in 2015.

The report says police submit one report per incident, but some incidents require multiples uses of force. There were 169 reports submitted last year as compared to 174 in 2016.

In other words, were fewer incidents where force was used, but more methods of force used per incident.

The most common type of force officers reported was takedowns with injury, which is categorized as "soft physical control." This classification was used 52 times, compared to a yearly average of 37.

The report also says officers used strikes a total of 44 times, which resulted in injury 22 times, both of which were decreases from the previous year.

Police reported using a conducted energy weapon, more commonly known as a Taser, 18 times and reported firing a firearm twice, neither of which resulted in any injury.

The report is set to be discussed by Regina's Board of Police Commissioners Wednesday.