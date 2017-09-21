A number of patients booked for medical procedures at Regina's Pasqua Hospital will have to wait a bit longer after a burst water pipe.

The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region said the pipe burst in the gastro intestinal unit late Wednesday evening, damaging that unit and dripping onto the floors below.

The medical surveillance unit, cardiac function clinic and radiology units were also damaged, resulting in the some procedures being moved to the Regina General Hospital on Thursday or being postponed.

The health region said more than 50 procedures had to be rescheduled and eight patients from the medical surveillance unit needed to be transferred to other areas of the hospital.

"The safety of our patients is of the utmost importance to us. We apologize profusely for this sudden need to postpone or move their procedures, and ask for their understanding," said Dr. David McCutcheon, RQHR's vice-president of physician and integrated health services, in a press release.

Rooms being repaired

The health region said procedures will be rescheduled in the next two weeks.

The radiology unit reopened Thursday morning, and the eight patients who had to be transferred elsewhere were expected to return in the afternoon.

The health region expects the gastro intestinal unit to reopen Friday, with work expected to continue in one room.