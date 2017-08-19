A group of Regina bikers showed their softer side this weekend by hosting a day of fun for local families who are healing from experiences of child abuse.

The local chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), founded in 2013 by a man who goes by Freedom, held a barbecue at Candy Cane Park on Saturday. He said their Blue Ribbon Ride is meant to bring child abuse awareness month into the forefront in August.

The group welcomed families who have struggled with abuse in the past and allowed them to enjoy a day out in the sun, without fear.

There was a bouncy castle, games and a barbecue, but the smiles on the family's faces weren't always there. In fact, the group of bikers, who are all volunteers, helped many through very dark times.

Helping families through the pain

Once an abused child comes forward, the body of bikers works to empower them to not be afraid of the world, despite the trauma they've been through.

Freedom said often times victims are too scared to go to court, with many facing death threats from their abusers.

The bikers pick up the kids they are working with and give them a ride to court on the back of their motorcycles. Anytime they are scared, they show up to comfort them within minutes.

"Some of the kids will say, 'I was afraid of my abuser because they were big and scary but now all the guys are with me, they're bigger and they're scarier,'" he said. "The biggest payment I can get is when these kids say, 'I'm not afraid anymore.'"

'We will never be able to repay them'

Freedom said the group sets victims up with counsellors and other services they need, helping the families they work with start the healing process.

One Regina mother knows exactly what that's like. She told CBC News her child was sexually abused and received help from BACA during the court appearance.

CBC is not publishing the name of the mother because the child`s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She said during the trial, held outside of Regina, BACA members stood outside their hotel room door 24-7 to make sure they weren't bothered.

This security allowed her child to stand up and give a testimony against the abuser, with 25 bikers in the courtroom rooting for the victim.

"I feel in my heart that we will never be able to repay them for what they've done for us," she said, tears welling up in her eyes."I can't even wrap my mind around what it would've been like without them."

Unfortunately, Freedom said there is an extreme amount of child abuse among every economic and racial group in Regina.

Many of the families that need help reach out to BACA, having heard of them through word of mouth, victim services, schools or churches

There are a total of 23 chapters across Canada.