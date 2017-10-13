A 29-year-old man is facing a series of robbery and weapons charges in connection with an ongoing RCMP investigation into a shooting and armed carjackings in Alberta.

Police said the man was arrested Thursday morning around Maidstone, Sask., near the Alberta border.

According to an RCMP news release issued Friday, officers nabbed the suspect when he got out a car which had become stuck.

The car had been reported stolen from a residence between Lloydminster and Maidstone Thursday morning.

Police began investigating late Wednesday after armed carjackings and a shooting were reported in the Edmonton area. One man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he appeared to have been shot.

The accused was due to appear in North Battleford provincial court Friday morning on a number of charges, including robbery with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and flight from police.

RCMP say officers from multiple detachments, as well as canine units and the RCMP's emergency response team, were on scene until late Thursday.

2nd individual?

​Police say the investigation remains ongoing, even though there's less of a police presence in the area Friday.

Maidstone RCMP are patrolling the area, as police have not located a second suspect and say it's unclear if there is even a second suspect involved in the incident.

"We are remaining vigilant and are asking the public to do the same. Do not approach suspicious vehicles or persons and report any suspicious activity, vehicles or persons in the Maidstone area to police," Friday's release reads.