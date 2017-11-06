The RCMP Academy in Regina is looking for scenario actors to help train cadets.

Actors will be needed three times by each troop training at the Depot Division. The sessions will cover anger management, domestic disturbance scenarios and a final exam.

A total of 36 troops are undergoing training at the division this year, so there are about two scenarios per week.



Actors will be given general scenarios and will have to improvise.



The training is completed indoors but finals could be outside, despite inclement weather. All training occurs at the RCMP Academy in Regina.

During finals, actors may be put through a scenario where the cadet needs to respond physically. Actors have to be able to get on the ground and stand up, be handcuffed while lying down, kneel and have their hands behind their backs for periods of time.



The actors will be needed on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST. They will be paid $15 per hour.



The RCMP say acting experience is preferred, but is not necessary. Actors need to speak and read in either English or French.



Anybody who is interested can submit their resume online by December 3, 2017.