RCMP say members of an underwater recovery team are looking for a man they presume has drowned in Lake Diefenbaker.

According to a news release issued Sunday by the Outlook RCMP detachment, a report came in Saturday around 6:30 p.m. CST that a man driving a boat had ended up in the water and in distress.

A woman on board tried to rescue him, but couldn't. He is now presumed to have drowned. She is uninjured.

RCMP members are currently working with Saskatchewan Environment and Resource Management and Outlook Fire and Rescue to search for a body.

People are being asked to avoid the area.