Two people are facing a string of drug-related charges after RCMP searched a vehicle and found methamphetamine, along with cash and weapons.

According to a RCMP news release issued Thursday, officers in Melfort, Sask., stopped a vehicle on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST and found small baggies and containers of crystal meth.

Police also discovered other drug paraphernalia, knives and an undisclosed amount of cash, all of which was seized.

A 45-year-old from Melfort and 44-year-old from Prince Albert were both arrested at the scene. They are both due in Melfort provincial court next Wednesday.

They are facing a number of charges related to drug trafficking and possession.

RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing.