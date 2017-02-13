Saskatchewan has not seen the influx in refugees crossing the border from the United States into Canada away from official border points like neighbouring Manitoba is currently experiencing, say RCMP.

The police force issued a statement on Monday, saying it has "not fielded any complaints in recent weeks of refugees crossing into the province anywhere other than at a port of entry."

RCMP say they also have not received any complaints of refugees seeking asylum after crossing the border without reporting at a port of entry.

By contrast, RCMP in Manitoba say they have intercepted 69 people crossing the border near Emerson, Man., so far this year, with 28 individuals stopped by officers this past weekend alone.

It's not clear how many of them are asylum seekers, but agencies in Winnipeg that assist refugees say they have noticed a spike in claimants trying to enter the province from the U.S., with many citing concerns about a crackdown in immigrants and refugees as a factor in deciding to enter Canada.

Many refuge-seekers looking to come into Canada from the U.S. have crossed the border from North Dakota or Minnesota into Manitoba. (CBC)

The refugees have been crossing the border on foot in subzero temperatures — away from official border points to avoid being turned back — in Manitoba, Quebec and elsewhere.

"Unfortunately, some individuals who are illegally entering Canada are not aware of the extreme weather conditions and geography they may encounter, which can have dire effects on their well-being," the Saskatchewan RCMP said in its statement.

"This issue is of great concern to the RCMP and we are currently collaborating with our partners to determine the extent of this complex issue."

One reason why Saskatchewan is not experiencing a similar surge is because it does not offer legal aid to refugee claimants.

"If someone is making a refugee claim in Saskatchewan they have to spend their own money from their own private funds to hire a lawyer and they simply do not have any money," Bashir Khan, an immigration and refugee lawyer in Winnipeg, told CBC News last week.

Police are asking anyone who sees "any suspicious or unusual activity along the U.S. border" to report it immediately to their local RCMP detachment.