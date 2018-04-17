RCMP says shootout with alleged taxi thieves was 'very close' for members

A Saskatchewan RCMP spokesman says a high speed chase that allegedly ended in a shootout this past weekend was a close call for members.

On Tuesday, RCMP released a photo of a police vehicle with two bullet holes in the windshield, one near the passenger side, the other on the driver's side.

"I think you can see by looking at the pictures of where the actual bullet struck the windshield that it was very close, we were very lucky that no one was hurt," Cpl. Rob King said.

Not known if members were inside

He did not specify where members were when the shots were fired, how many had been inside the vehicle, or if police knew those inside the van had a gun.

RCMP said members from the Maidstone, Sask. detachment responded Saturday around 11 a.m. to a report of a gasoline theft from a service station in Lashburn, Sask, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

RCMP said the suspect vehicle, which matched the description of a 2012 black Dodge Caravan taxi that had been stolen in Regina, was found to be driving on Highway 16. Police reported the van's driver refused to stop when directed to, leading to a chase.

King said several police units were involved in the chase. RCMP said the van finally stopped just west of Delmas, after which shots were allegedly fired from the van.

"You can see where the round struck the windshield, it was close. We were lucky," King said Tuesday.

Kind wouldn't say how many RCMP members returned fire, or how many shots were fired in total.

He said that's all part of an investigation as an the incident is now under internal review.

Two suspects were arrested and were scheduled to appear in court in North Battleford on Monday.