A 30-year-old man has been charged with "uttering threats" in connection with an online comment referencing the Las Vegas shooting and a Saskatchewan country music event.

RCMP in Fort Qu'Appelle began investigating an anonymous complaint on Nov.1 about a comment being spread on social media about a country music event in 2018.

A 30-year-old man from the area turned himself in.

He's now facing one count of uttering a threat and one count of breach of probation.

The accused has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in provincial court in Fort Qu'Appelle on Monday.

RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing.