RCMP in Saskatchewan say four people are facing a slew of drug-related charges after a recent traffic stop where suspected fentanyl was found.
On Friday, RCMP stopped a vehicle in Herbert, Sask., looking for a man wanted on outstanding warrants by the RCMP in Swift Current.
Four people were found inside the vehicle, all wanted on outstanding warrants.
RCMP searched the vehicle, seizing quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and a substance suspected to be fentanyl.
Officers also found cash and a prohibited weapon.
An 18-year-old from Swift Current and three others aged, 28, 19 and 20, all from Medicine Hat, Alta., are now facing a total of 47 charges, including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The accused are due to appear in Swift Current provincial court Monday.