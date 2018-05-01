Premier Moe defends Sask.'s lowest-in-Canada minimum wage
$10.96 is lowest minimum wage in Canada, will rise in October
Saskatchewan has the lowest minimum wage in the country. Premier Scott Moe said Monday no changes to the minimum wage formula are needed, citing "strong" average earnings.
The province's minimum wage currently sits at $10.96 per hour and will rise in October based on a formula tied to the Consumer Price Index and average hourly wage.
"This is the formula we've had for a number of years now. It's still working for the people of the province and we'll continue with it," the Premier said on Monday.
Opposition NDP leader Ryan Meili has called for an increase in minimum wage to bring it more in line with the rest of the country.
Meili expressed concern at the possibility of someone working full-time and still living in poverty.
A low minimum wage also means someone might leave Saskatchewan to find work in greener pastures, he added.
"If we've got Alberta going to $15, Ontario going to $15, we may actually see people leaving Saskatchewan for work as they are able to make more and have a better chance of a better quality of life," Meili said.
Currently, Alberta's minimum is $13.60 but it will rise to $15 in October.
Ontario's minimum wage rose to $14 in January and will hit $15 by January 2019.
With files from Adam Hunter
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.