Saskatoon cleaned up at the 19th annual Queen City Marathon held in Regina this weekend.
More than 400 people ran the full 42.2-kilometre marathon Sunday morning, but it was two runners from Saskatoon that took the top spots for men and women.
Here's the men's winner of the @RunQCM crossing the finish line. pic.twitter.com/MbLNIu25fT—
Mark Berscheid, 34, finished his race with a time of 2:54:48 and for the women, 36-year-old Jen Kripki came in first, crossing the finish line at 3:21:48
For Kripki, Sunday's race was her first time placing first in a full marathon and said despite all the training beforehand, the last ten kilometres came down to mental endurance.
Hundreds of others participated in the 21.1-kilometre half marathon, full relay event and walking marathon. Kids also had the chance to take part in mini-marathons.
Throughout Sunday's courses, runners were greeted by cheering crowds, waving signs of encouragement and offering refreshments.
Some of many @reginpolice officers helping to make @RunQCM safe. Well done @WeyburnPolice running in uniform. pic.twitter.com/ZIjh6Kp5oU—
Ran 5th 1/2 marathon of 2017 today @RunQCM Celebrating 5 yrs of rheumatoid arthritis in remission #Grateful pic.twitter.com/yrNtITD7K1—
