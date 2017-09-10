Saskatoon cleaned up at the 19th annual Queen City Marathon held in Regina this weekend.

More than 400 people ran the full 42.2-kilometre marathon Sunday morning, but it was two runners from Saskatoon that took the top spots for men and women.

Here's the men's winner of the @RunQCM crossing the finish line. pic.twitter.com/MbLNIu25fT — @__stephaniejane

Mark Berscheid, 34, finished his race with a time of 2:54:48 and for the women, 36-year-old Jen Kripki came in first, crossing the finish line at 3:21:48

Runners were awarded medals at the finish line. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC)

For Kripki, Sunday's race was her first time placing first in a full marathon and said despite all the training beforehand, the last ten kilometres came down to mental endurance.

Some runners said it was the wind, not heat, on Sunday that made running a challenge. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC)

Hundreds of others participated in the 21.1-kilometre half marathon, full relay event and walking marathon. Kids also had the chance to take part in mini-marathons.

Throughout Sunday's courses, runners were greeted by cheering crowds, waving signs of encouragement and offering refreshments.

Some of many @reginpolice officers helping to make @RunQCM safe. Well done @WeyburnPolice running in uniform. pic.twitter.com/ZIjh6Kp5oU — @CoreyZaharuk