A fire ban has been issued for a number of provincial parks and recreation sites in Saskatchewan. 

As of Friday afternoon, open fires will be prohibited in the following areas:

  • Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.
  • Coldwell Recreation Site.
  • Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.
  • Cypress Lake Recreation Site.
  • Danielson Provincial Park.
  • Douglas Provincial Park.
  • Elbow Harbour Recreation Site.
  • Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

The province has issued the ban because of the extreme risk for fire. It says people can still use self-contained fire pits and portable gas-heating devices, and barbecues at the park's discretion. 

The ban will remain in place until it's lifted by the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport.