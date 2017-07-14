A fire ban has been issued for a number of provincial parks and recreation sites in Saskatchewan.

As of Friday afternoon, open fires will be prohibited in the following areas:

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

Coldwell Recreation Site.

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Cypress Lake Recreation Site.

Danielson Provincial Park.

Douglas Provincial Park.

Elbow Harbour Recreation Site.

Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

The province has issued the ban because of the extreme risk for fire. It says people can still use self-contained fire pits and portable gas-heating devices, and barbecues at the park's discretion.

The ban will remain in place until it's lifted by the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport.