A fire ban has been issued for a number of provincial parks and recreation sites in Saskatchewan.
As of Friday afternoon, open fires will be prohibited in the following areas:
- Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.
- Coldwell Recreation Site.
- Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.
- Cypress Lake Recreation Site.
- Danielson Provincial Park.
- Douglas Provincial Park.
- Elbow Harbour Recreation Site.
- Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.
The province has issued the ban because of the extreme risk for fire. It says people can still use self-contained fire pits and portable gas-heating devices, and barbecues at the park's discretion.
The ban will remain in place until it's lifted by the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport.
