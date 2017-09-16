More than 100 people gathered in front of Regina's city hall on Saturday to raise their voices in protest of the treatment of Rohingya Muslims thousands of kilometres away.

Since Aug. 25, nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims, who are an ethic minority n the country, have fled violence in Myanmar, with thousands crossing into Bangladesh.

People marched down Victoria Avenue after gathering at city hall. (CBC News)

It was on that day that an insurgent Rohingya group attacked police outposts in Myanmar's Rakhine state, prompting Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" against the rebels, setting off a wave of violence that has left hundreds dead and thousands of homes burned — mostly Rohingya in both cases.

The president of the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan said Saturday's protest was organized to raise awareness about the atrocities being committed against the Rohingya people, which Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said "looks looks a lot like ethnic cleansing," during a rally in Toronto on Saturday.

"This is a situation that the whole world needs to react out," Faisal Khan said.

The president of the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan says people in North America need to wake up about what's happening in Myanmar to a minority group of Muslims. (CBC News)

Saturday's rally in Regina was one of many across in Canada held in solidarity for the Rohingya people. (CBC News)

"I think we as humans need to respond to things without thinking whether the victim is a Muslim or a Buddhist or a Christian or a Hindu."

He encourages anyone who wants to help the Muslim minority group ask their local representatives to pressure the Canadian government to take action against the crisis.

Organizers want people to ask their local leaders to pressure the Canadian government to stop the violence in Myanmar. (CBC News)

On Saturday, protestors chanted 'stop killing' and marched with signs down Victoria Avenue.

Izzah Shahab was one of the protesters, who said she feels the need to speak out against the situation.

"Why should we care? Because we are human and for us, the most important thing more important than gender, more important than faith is humankind has to watch out for humankind."