A former school principal found guilty of professional misconduct for altering her daughter's grades has lost her appeal in a Saskatchewan court.

Kimberley Sautner, the former principal of the high school in Wolseley, Sask., was suspended from teaching for six months by the professional ethics committee of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

The committee concluded Sautner had used a school computer program to increase her daughter's final marks in two Grade 12 classes so she could skip a university English class she was struggling with.

But Sautner filed an appeal against both the finding of guilt and the penalty, claiming there were a number of errors in the evidence used in the committee's decision. Sautner claimed the six-month suspension was excessive.

The appeal also raised questions about whether the committee had breached aspects of the law by not giving proper weight to relevant evidence and failing to allow some cross-examinations.

The court dismissed all grounds for the appeal.

At the original hearing held in February 2016, Sautner was also accused of offering to pay $500 to two teachers in exchange for increasing her daughter's grades. The committee concluded there was not enough evidence to support that claim.

Sautner admitted at the time she sent the texts offering money but said she was only trying to compensate them for their time.