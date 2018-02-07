The premier of Saskatchewan says he doesn't think the latest dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will be solved by trade measures that impact consumers and private businesses.

Scott Moe said in a statement on Facebook that he will not be joining Alberta in banning the import of wine from British Columbia.

Notley announced the ban Tuesday in retaliation for a B.C. plan to limit bitumen shipments off its coast, which she has called an attempt to get around federal approval of the pipeline expansion from Alberta to Burnaby.

Moe said his province supports Alberta in its fight but will look at other options to fight the B.C. proposal, either through the courts or inter-provincial trade agreements.