CBC has discovered the premier's office is promoting the megamall being built at the Global Transportation Hub using a map of the facility which features a host of businesses that don't exist.

The real GTH houses about ten businesses and more than half of the land is empty.

However, the government's Chinese social media account shows a map of the GTH in which every space is full. The WeChat account is run by Saskatchewan's China office, which is under Executive Council, the premier's office.

It indicates the GTH is home to businesses such as Interlock, Precise, Conex, TNS and Brad. But none of those businesses are at the GTH.

A drive around the inland port shows instead of those businesses, there are just vacant lots.

"It's misleading," said the NDP's Cathy Sproule. "And anyone looking at this is going to assume that that's a rendering of the GTH today."

"I think it's advertising at its worst."

Would-be immigrants 'being fed a bunch of baloney'

The developer of the megamall, Brightenview Developments International, is using the map in its brochure promoting the company's project to Chinese nationals, who are considering setting up shop at the GTH. The map is also featured on many Chinese web pages run by Brightenview's promotional partners.

Brightenview's project, the Global Trade and Exhibition Centre (GTEC) is sold as a wholesale mall offering Chinese entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their wares into the North American market.

'It's almost stunning in its complete willingness to accept a fake map and market it.' - Cathy Sproule, NDP critic

Brightenview is trying to persuade Chinese people to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy a condo-style unit in the mall. It tells potential investors the purchase can be leveraged into permanent residence in Canada.

Sproule worries about those would-be immigrants who might be dazzled by this map.

"They are going to arrive at the GTH and see ... there's a lot more dirt there than there are buildings. I feel that they're being fed a bunch of baloney," said Sproule.

Government defends map as artist rendering

A spokesperson for the government-owned GTH explained that the map "was to demonstrate possibilities for a business park in Saskatchewan and not an exact replica of the Global Transportation Hub."

"Conceptual maps and artist renderings are produced all the time to promote projects so your characterizing it as fake is inappropriate," wrote Kelly Brossart.

"The Global Transportation Hub has no concerns with this material... We welcome Brightenview's investment and the Global Transportation Hub will continue to help promote and support this project."

Sproule said she finds that response alarming.

'The Global Transportation Hub has no concerns with this material.' - Kelly Brossart, GTH spokesperson

"It's almost stunning in its complete willingness to accept a fake map and market it."

Sproule points out the map and the surrounding text doesn't indicate it is an artist's rendering.

In fact, the web page of one of Brightenview's Chinese agents tells potential investors "about 20 well know enterprises have entered GTH." In reality, there are about half that many businesses with operations at the GTH.

In the past, Brightenview has taken heat for misrepresentations in its advertising of the company's megamall projects.

According to a government briefing note obtained by CBC, Brightenview has been chastised by government officials on four previous occasions, as far back as 2013 and as recently as this spring.

Sproule said the fact the government is comfortable using this map to promote Brightenview shows how desperate it is to make the project successful.

