Saskatchewan premier commits to fighting carbon tax in court

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Wednesday the province will go to court over the federal government's carbon tax.

Moe told reporters that in the next few weeks, the province will file a case against the federal government with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal over implementation of carbon pricing.

After being chosen as the party's leader this past January, Moe told Sask. Party delegates he would follow the lead of outgoing premier Brad Wall in speaking out against the imposition of a national price on carbon.

Moe ended with a message for the Prime Minister.

"Justin Trudeau, if you are wondering how far I will go, just watch me," he said.

Province, federal government locked in stalemate

The province and the federal government have been tussling since Moe's election, as Saskatchewan remains the only province not to sign onto a federal climate change plan.

On March 1, the province's Environment Minister Dustin Duncan wrote to his federal counterpart, asking to be exempt from carbon pricing and saying that such a tax would result in "carbon leakage, lost jobs and human vulnerability."

He estimated that such a tax would cost Saskatchewan's economy $4 billion over five years.

Canada's Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna wrote back to reject the request, saying it would be unfair for one province to choose not to participate in this "important national effort" to support clean growth and to cut pollution.

If the province doesn't adopt a price on pollution, the federal government has indicated it would simply apply its own carbon pricing system in Saskatchewan, while the revenues raised through a carbon tax would stay in the province.