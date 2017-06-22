Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall's approval rating in his home province has slipped since 2016, according to a new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll.

According to the results released on Thursday, Brad Wall received a 40-per-cent approval rating on a national level —down two percentage points since last year — compared to a 33-per-cent disapproval rating.

He tied with recently re-elected B.C Premier Christy Clark for a 40 per cent national approval rating.

A breakdown of the results shows that Wall's greatest out-of-province support comes from Manitoba respondents, with 61- per-cent approval, which is similar to last year's findings.

Mainstreet surveyed 5,250 people across the country over the phone over four days last week.

The margin of error for the entire sample group was +/- 1.35 percentage points, and grew to +/- 4.38 percentage points for the 500 people quizzed in Saskatchewan.

The approval rating of some Canadian premiers according to people within their home provinces. (Mainstreet/Postmedia)

6-point slip

Results from respondents in Wall's own province tell a slightly different story.

The poll shows 49 per cent disapprove of Wall, compared to the 46 per cent who approve and five per cent who were not sure.

The approval rating is a six-point slip since 2016 when Wall had an approval rating of 52 per cent within his home province.

But Wall fared relatively better than most other premiers.

The lowest-scoring premiers in their home provinces were Ontario's Kathleen Wynne with a 70-per-cent disapproval rating compared to a 19-per-cent approval, which is similar to Newfoundland and Labrador Dwight Ball, who also scored a 70-per-cent disapproval rating.

Low approval for Trudeau in Sask.

Poll results show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sitting at a 54-per-cent national approval rating, but people in this province aren't big fans.

In Saskatchewan, he earned a 48-per-cent approval rating, which was the second lowest only to Alberta at 36 per cent.