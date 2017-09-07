With the new school year underway, the head of security at the University of Saskatchewan has some safety tips for the thousands of students on college campuses around the province.

Harold Shiffman is manger of protective services at the U of S. He encourages students to familiarize themselves with their campus, whatever school they attend.

Shiffman also urged students to call their campus security officers if they need anything, even if it seems insignificant.

"I want people to call any time they're not sure. Don't second-guess yourself."

Shiffman also provided a few tips to help post-secondary students stay safe this year.

Campus safety tips

Get to know your campus — especially if you take night classes. Security and police will need to know where you are if you're in trouble.

Be careful what you post on social media. If you post your class schedule or location, you could make it easier for a stalker to track your routine.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Don't feel bad about reporting suspicious activity and call sooner rather than later.

Download the school's apps for your phone. At the U of S, those apps are USAFE and Alertus.

Security on campus at the U of S