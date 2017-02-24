Saskatchewan's highest court has given the OK for Saskatchewan Polytechnic to evict a students' group from its building.

Students' Association, Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Inc., actually vacated the premises last summer, but the group had been asking the courts to overturn the eviction. That bid failed.

After an old agreement between the two sides expired and they couldn't agree on a new arrangement, the court of Queen's Bench dismissed the students' bid to stay.

"The Regina association was asked to vacate the space they were occupying at the Regina campus," said Tobi Strohan, the associate vice-president of student services at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

The students appealed the eviction.

However, earlier this month, the province's Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and said Saskatchewan Polytechnic was entitled to evict the students.

New deal wanted

The students' association is responsible for the student health and dental plan and advocates on behalf of students on a variety of matters.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic says it wanted a new deal because the old one "did not meet the appropriate threshold for due diligence."

Moose Jaw student's group left, too

A students' group at the Polytechnic campus in Moose Jaw, Sask., also vacated its offices last summer after failing to reach a new deal with the school and being told to leave.

Unlike the Regina group, the Moose Jaw students didn't fight the eviction.

Currently, student matters in both Regina and Moose Jaw are being handled by a third group — the former Prince Albert and Saskatoon students' associations, which have now combined into a single association.

"They have staff on all [four] campuses serving students and supporting students," Strohan said.

CBC News asked the lawyers representing the old Regina students' group to comment, but they did not respond Thursday or Friday.