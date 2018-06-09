Sask. Polytechnic decision hits trades students in rural campus hard, says petition organizer

A Saskatchewan Polytechnic decision to close down its athletic programs and fitness centres continues to rankle, with a trades student in Prince Albert saying the move has hurt students of rural campuses, who depend on the service to ward off isolation.

Jeff Takagi is an electrical apprentice, who travels from Saskatoon to the polytechnic's Prince Albert campus for classes each week.

He said he and his fellow trade students found the fitness centres closed last week, and only learned over the weekend from news articles that the closure was to be permanent.

"No one had talked to us about it. And so we really thought we were forgotten and just left by the wayside there," he said.

Petition calls for apology

Mandatory student fees cover the use of fitness and weight training centres, and while he felt that as a matter of principle, these fees should be refunded, he'd rather see the services restored.

Takagi had circulated a petition among his fellow students that has thus far collected 70 signatures, with the petition calling for the opening of the fitness facilities and re-hiring of recreation staff that were laid off. It also called for an apology to the students, instructors and staff that had been affected by the decision.

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union also spoke out about the move to close athletics, saying it was done without consultation or advance warning.

"It makes no sense that Sask. Polytech spent money this spring on a new fitness centre at the Prince Albert campus and locked the doors on it a month later," said Bonnie Bond, chair of the bargaining unit that represents non-academic staff at the polytech.

Polytech says communication 'fell short'

The polytech's provost, Anne Neufeld, had earlier told CBC the decisions weren't based on the budget.

"What we did is look overall at what resources we're investing in the athletics and recreation area and looking at how we could broaden the reach for that programming."

Anne Neufeld is the provost and vice president academic at Sask. Polytechnic. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC News)

In a statement sent on June 7, the polytech said its communication about changes to athletics fell short, leading to confusion.

It acknowledged that student wellness, whether emotional, physical or mental, was important to learning.

"We know that we can do it better," the statement said, noting the polytech will be taking a new approach to athletics, but any future plan would include access to fitness facilities, support for intramurals, and a focus on mental health.

Short window for trades students

Takagi said that announcement was a step in the right direction.

But with less than a month to go in his program, he feels the polytech should move to opening its fitness facilities for students in the Prince Albert immediately, so they can access the service they have paid for.

"They still have a short window they could help us out too and I'm hoping that's the direction they're heading in."