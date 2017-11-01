The Saskatchewan NDP is accusing the Sask. Party government of cutting the Saskatchewan Transportation Company bus system before it evaluated its impacts on the Ministry of Health.

Through freedom of information legislation, the party obtained briefing material and correspondence between health officials discussing the closure of the STC, used to transport patients and medical supplies.

"It's always shoot first, aim second with the Sask. Party," NDP STC Critic Doyle Vermette said in a release issued by the party on Wednesday.

In an email dated March 24 from assistant deputy health minister Mark Wyatt to health officials, he inquired about the eligibility for the northern transportation benefit, saying, "Any thoughts on the impact of the STC loss?"

"Do we co-ordinate medical taxis or other transportation with federal [government] that mitigates STC loss — or do we believe STC is a major source of transport and creates a significant gap?" the email reads.

The NDP says the email demonstrates health officials were "scrambling" to figure out to ways to deal with the impacts to patient services just days after the government announced it was shuttering the Crown during its spring budget.

Sask. NDP health critic Danielle Chartier says the health minister supported the closure of STC without knowing the impacts to the services he's responsible for. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

"We have a [health] minister who clearly didn't know the impact of those cuts," said NDP health critic Danielle Chartier.

"He voted for this and on budget day clapped along with everybody else in support of the cut to STC."

According to a briefing note sent between health officials in April, it states the closure affects patients who used the service for specialized medical appointments and to access drugs.

Ministries to investigate impacts

It indicates that branches within the ministries of health, social services and government relations would form an action team to further investigate the impacts of the service wind down to see what transportation options are available for eligible patients.

The documents lists a number of agencies and programs ranging from dental services to the West Nile Virus program that used the bus company to ship medications, supplies and transport patients to appointments.

It explains courier services could be used to ship drugs and other resources, albeit for a likely higher price.

For example, the document says the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency spent nearly $18,000 in the 2016-2017 fiscal year on shipping medications and supplies using STC.

"Courier services would cost more, but these costs have yet to be determined," it reads.

In the case of some cancer care patients, it says some patients could instead access treatment closer to their home communities through telehealth services.

The Northern Medical Transportation Program, funded through social services, would be also minimally affected because not many people claimed bus trips.

Sask. disease control lab relied 'heavily' on STC

The note says that STC was "heavily" relied upon to ship specials for the Saskatchewan Disease Control Laboratory and shipping contracts for all the health regions except for one had been reestablished with courier services.

"STC is almost exclusively used to move chemotherapy, blood and blood products to hospitals across the province," the note reads.

"These products cannot be shipped by central services couriers as they cannot provide the same timelines and temperature protection."