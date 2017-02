The Political Panel, CBC Radio's Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk, this week weighed in on some of the ideas being floated to deal with the billion-dollar deficit.

Unpaid days off for the public sector, amalgamating school boards and wage freezes are some of ideas being considered.

Another possibility: continuing with the deficit until the economy improves.

The panel takes a close look at some of these scenarios.