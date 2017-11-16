The government of Saskatchewan says it's giving Regina and Saskatoon money for police officers to combat internet child exploitation and illicit drugs.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Justice announced it was doling out a total of $9 million in municipal police grants to both cities, which will pay for 83 officers — 40 in Regina and 43 in Saskatoon.

According to the province, the money will also pay for three new positions in the combined forces special enforcement unit, which targets illicit drug use in Regina and Saskatoon, as well as Prince Albert.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said the money is also earmarked for police to work in the internet child exploitation unit.

"We've noted recently in Saskatoon there was a major conviction for a child porn ring and as a result of that we're able to withdraw eight to 10 children in other countries from that, so we're glad that we have that. We think it's making a significant difference."

The province's municipal police grants program also funds initiatives focused on chronic offenders, as well as the Saskatoon crisis team and the provincial response team.