It's rare in Saskatchewan when police fire their guns, but it turns out when they do, a deer is often involved.

According to the Saskatchewan Police Commission, which is responsible for training municipal police officers, in any typical year, officers will be called to euthanize deer or other animals.

It's actually the most common scenario where guns are fired.

'It's not a duty that anybody enjoys, but it's something that needs to be done.' - Rick Peach, Sask. Police Commission executive director

In 2015, the most recent year for which statistics are available, police were involved in putting down six deer.

"Those numbers certainly don't look unusual at all," according to Rick Peach, the police commission's executive director. "They would appear to be fairly consistent with what we tend to see year to year."

Duty to stop suffering

Many police officers operate in rural areas where wildlife are struck by vehicles, Peach said.

"Generally speaking, we're talking about a situation where you've now got a wounded animal that's suffering," Peach said. "Dragging out that suffering to bring someone else in simply isn't appropriate."

While there's no specific training about animal euthanasia given at the province's police college, all the normal rules of firearm use to ensure safety would be followed, he said.

"It's not a duty that anybody enjoys, but it's something that needs to be done," Peach said.

Incidents in 2015

Here's a list of police shootings where deer and other animals were euthanized in 2015:

Regina Police Service

One round was discharged from a shotgun to euthanize an injured deer.

Prince Albert Police Service

In one incident a member discharged two rounds from a service pistol to euthanize an injured cat.

Moose Jaw Police Service

In one incident a member fired one round from a shotgun to euthanize an injured deer.

Corman Park Police Service

In three separate incidents, two involving the destruction of wounded deer and one a dog that attacked a child, a total of three rounds, two from handguns and one from a shotgun, were fired by three members.

Estevan Police Service

In two separate incidents police discharged one round from a service pistol and one round from a shotgun to euthanize an injured deer.

Luseland Police Service

In one incident five rounds were fired from a service handgun to euthanize an injured deer.

Dalmeny Police Service