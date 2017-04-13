As the country gets ready for this year's NHL playoffs, Saskatchewan is showing its hockey prowess once again.

Nineteen players from across the province will be lacing up their skates during the playoffs this year, along with eight members of various teams' coaching staffs.

One of the best-known Saskatchewan products is Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf. The Regina native won the Stanley Cup in the 2006-07 season and took home gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, Lloydminster's Braden Holtby won the Vezina Trophy for most valuable goaltender and has clocked 40 wins in three straight season. He spent his junior career playing with the Saskatoon Blades.

On the coaching side, head coach Mike Babcock — who grew up in Saskatoon — is helming the Toronto Maple Leafs as they make their first playoff run since 2013. Babcock has acted as head coach of the Anaheim Mighty Ducks and Detroit Red Wings, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2008.

Here's a list of Saskatchewan players in this year's playoffs:

Minnesota Wild

Matt Dumba, defense (Regina)

Devan Dubnyk, goalie (Regina)

Darcy Kuemper, goalie (Saskatoon)

St. Louis Blues

Jaden Schwartz, forward (Wilcox)

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Getzlaf, forward (Regina)

Calgary Flames

Chad Johnson, goalie (Saskatoon)

Edmonton Oilers

Jordan Eberle, forward (Regina)

Eric Gryba, defense (Saskatoon)

San Jose Sharks

Patrick Marleau, forward (Aneroid)

Montreal Canadiens

Dwight King, forward (Meadow Lake)

New York Rangers

Tanner Glass, forward (Regina)

Ottawa Senators

Zack Smith, forward (Maple Creek)

Washington Capitals

Chandler Stephenson, forward (Saskatoon)

Braden Holtby, goalie (Lloydminster)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Bozak, forward (Regina)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Josh Archibald, forward (Regina)

Chris Kunitz, forward (Regina)

Columbus Blue Jackets

Scott Hartnell, forward (Regina)

Ryan Murray, defense (Regina)

Sask. coaches

St. Louis Blues

Rick Wilson, assistant coach (Prince Albert)

Anaheim Ducks

Trent Yawney, assistant coach (Hudson Bay)

Rich Preston, assistant coach (Regina)

Calgary Flames

Glen Gulutzan, head coach (Hudson Bay)

Edmonton Oilers

Todd McLellan, head coach (Melville)

Washington Capitals

Lane Lambert, assistant coach (Melfort)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mike Babcock, head coach (Saskatoon)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Mike Bales, goaltending coach (Prince Albert)

The playoffs started Wednesday.