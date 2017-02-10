Two of Saskatchewan's best-known ballplayers will be part of Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic in Miami later this year.

Pitcher Dustin Molleken, right, had a big break last year, pitching with the Detroit Tigers after 13 years in minor ball. (Andres Leighton/AP)

They are Dustin Molleken of Regina, who had his Major League Baseball start with the Detroit Tigers last year, and Andrew Albers of North Battleford, who played with the Minnesota Twins in 2016.

Sixteen teams from around the world are competing in the tournament.

With a 28-man roster, Canada will play against the Dominican Republic in Marlins Park on March 9, then Colombia on March 11 and the United States on March 12.