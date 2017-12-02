Around 50 families in Regina have new portraits just in time for the holidays.

On Saturday, the gymnasium at the Mamaweyatitan Centre was transformed into a photography studio for an annual event that provides families with free professional photos.

"Not everybody has the opportunity to be able to get out or afford a family photo. Professional portraits are not cheap," said Kim Schmidt, one of the organizers.

She explained it's part of a worldwide initiative called HelpPortrait, which allows photographers a chance to give back to their communities.

Before having their photos taken, families had a chance to have their hair and makeup done. Second-hand clothes were also provided if someone needed something nice to wear.

And, when photos were all said and done, there was free pizza.

Amanda Nahnepowisk, her husband and children were among the families having their photos taken.

She said they were in need of a new family photo and now have gifts to give away at Christmas.

"I think it's fabulous. We love it," she said of the event.

Schmidt said families are provided with both printed and electronic copies of their photo.