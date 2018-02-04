A Saskatchewan photographer is showing off her work in Norway where she photographed a lunar eclipse while working as an artist in residence at a gallery in the Scandinavian country.

It has been a project in the making for a couple of years.

Risa Horowitz says she noticed several Canadian artists posting about their experience as an artist in residence in Norway, which prompted her to apply for the Arctic Circle Summer Solstice residency.

After getting the position, Horowitz headed to Norway just in time for the lunar eclipse.

"The eclipse happened in the middle of the daytime here," said Horowitz during a Skype interview from Norway.

"There was a bit of blue twilight to illuminate the mountains with the moon passing over these mountains. It was spectacular, and magical," said Horowitz.

Photo was taken on January 31, 2018 in Norway during the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Risa Horowitz)

"I captured a lot of footage with just my DSLR [camera], some time-lapse, and was able to carry out a portion of the creative project that I'm doing here against that backdrop," said Horowitz.

"It was a lot of fun and really beautiful and a real special, special treat," she added.

Horowitz no stranger to Norway

In June 2017, Horowitz was invited to Norway for an expedition put on by the same organization that hosts the Arctic Circle Summer Solstice residency.

On that expedition, Horowitz and 42 other artists, scientists and educators explored remote locations around Norway during a time when the sun was up 24 hours a day.

Horowitz says that expedition was a bit hectic with so many people involved, but her latest residency is allowing her to slow down and focus on her work.

Risa Horowtitz also works as an associate professor in the visual arts department at the University of Regina. (Photo by Risa Horowtitz )

"For a practice-based researcher, to be able to take time to ruminate, to contemplate, to slow down, I think is really vital," said Horowitz.

"To let the mind wonder, to work more spontaneously and less concretely and less rationally will only enrich my practice in the long run."