Seven people are facing charges following a multi-day investigation by Regina and Saskatoon police into drug offences and other crimes.

Police said investigators arrested three people in Saskatoon on Wednesday after a vehicle search where officer seized a sizeable amount of cash.

After the vehicle was searched, officers obtained search warrants for five homes in Regina, where six people were arrested. In the end, only three men were charged with drug-related offences.

A sixth residence was searched on Friday and another man was arrested.

Police seized cocaine, marijuana, a gun, ammunition and cash, along with other items they said were associated with drug trafficking.

Seven people have been arrested and charged.