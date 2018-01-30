The Saskatchewan Pension Plan has more than doubled its annual contribution limit in the first change to the limit in seven years.

Members can now put up to $6,000 into the plan, which previously had a contribution limit of $2,500 set in 2010. The change applies to the 2017 tax year.

Katherine Strutt, the general manager of the pension plan in Saskatchewan, said members have been asking for the change.

"We have a number of employers — small businesses — that offer this as part of their benefit package," said Strutt.

"So for those who want to maybe contribute in a more meaningful way to match their employee contributions, they were running up against that $2,500 pretty early."

The change, which came into effect on Monday, also includes provisions for the limit to increase annually.

It will go up by a factor related to the year's "maximum pensionable earnings" or YMPE. The change had to be approved by the provincial government.

The contributions are subject to the rules that govern Registered Retirement Savings Plans, or RRSP.

The Saskatchewan Pension Plan was created in 1986 and started with a limit of $600, which remained until it was increased to $2,500 in 2010.