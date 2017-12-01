Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate Rob Clarke says he'd raise the provincial sales tax to seven per cent to inject a $100 million stimulus into the economy to create jobs, if he is elected leader of the party.

The former Conservative MP and Mountie laid out his proposal on stage during the most recent leadership debate in Weyburn, Sask. on Thursday.

Candidates were asked what the provincial government should do to deal with unemployment in southern parts of the province, where many workers look for jobs in the resource sector.

"Energy is very important, especially in the energy industry," Clarke stated.

He said none of the candidates have a plan to generate job growth.

"What I'm going to propose is a $100 million stimulus package. I'm going to take the PST to seven per cent. I'm going to move the PST from a finished product of construction to the materials," adding this would help the construction industry "boom."

"The result of this package is a net $100 million stimulus package. This will keep our PST at second lowest in Canada (after Alberta). It will allow us to drive prosperity and create jobs."

He said his plan will not increase the debt.

To the same question, the other candidates explained they would attract angel investors, support pipelines and look to diversify the economy and maintain exports.

This spring, the government increased the PST from five to six per cent and expanded the tax to include construction services.

The party will elect a new leader on Jan. 27, 2018.