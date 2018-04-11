Sask. hits pause on pursuing presumed consent for organ donation

Saskatchewan's health minister says the government is stepping back from former premier Brad Wall's vision to adopt a presumed-consent system for organ donation.

"We've hit pause on the presumed consent, but haven't ruled it out," Jim Reiter told reporters after Wednesday's question period at the Saskatchewan Legislature.

Instead, he said the focus is on organ-donation awareness, with an education campaign expected to ramp up in the "near future."

In 2015, Saskatchewan had the lowest rate among all Canadian provinces for organ donation from deceased donors.

Search for 'donor physician'

In 2016, Wall said he wanted to shift to a system where an individual would have to opt out of being an organ donor instead of having to sign up.

Reiter said the province wants to try other initiatives first, such as hiring a "donor physician" — someone who would educate medical staff in Saskatchewan about encouraging patients to become donors.

It's a move he said has proved successful in other jurisdictions.

Reiter said someone had been picked for the role, but that person backed off. Now, the government plans to recruit someone else or split the job between two physicians, he said.

15 donors per million

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported the organ donation rate in Saskatchewan in 2016 was 12 donors per million population. In 2017, that had risen to 15 donors per million people.

The issue of organ and tissue donation has been thrust into the spotlight because of Logan Boulet's story.

The 21-year-old Humboldt Broncos player was one of 16 people killed in the crash involving the team's bus last Friday.

He was an organ donor. Luke Jackiw, a director with the Ministry of Health's hospital and specialized services, said up to six people have been saved thanks to Boulet's decision.

Inspired by Humboldt Bronco

Jackiw said the ministry doesn't keep a registry of organ donors, but reported an "overwhelming response" from people inquiring about becoming donors, who he believes have been inspired by Boulet.

Jackiw said it's unlike anything he's seen.

"I would hope that, you know, this spreads like wildfire," he said, adding the effect is being seen Canada-wide.

A Saskatoon-based manager for Canadian Blood Services said donations are up right now, and there are appointments booked for blood donors until the end of April.

Earlier this week, Premier Scott Moe spoke about Boulet in the legislative assembly during an afternoon dedicated to offering condolences for crash victims and their families.

"I would hope that people across the province take the example set by the young Logan Boulet … a great young leader that has been taken from us far too soon," Moe said Wednesday.