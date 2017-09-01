Sask. NDP leader hopeful Ryan Meili says he's setting an example by announcing his refusal to accept any union or corporate donations during the party's leadership race.

"If I'm elected as leader and I become the premier of this province, my first piece of legislation will be the elimination of corporate and union donations. The elimination of donations for public institutions to government," he said Friday.

"I have a chance to set an example and put my money where my mouth is."

Meili said there's a growing distrust of political leaders in Saskatchewan, pointing to the scandal around the Global Transportation Hub and the recently-publicized activities of former economy minister Bill Boyd.

"One of the elements that really undermines people's trust in Saskatchewan is how much influence there is in from corporations in the political process," said Meili.

He said he hopes others who enter the NDP leadership race as well as candidates for the Sask. Party leadership bid follow his lead.

During the last sitting of the legislature, the New Democrats introduced a private member's bill that would eliminate corporate and union donations to parties. The Saskatchewan Party did not support it.