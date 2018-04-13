Sask. NDP apologizes after privacy breach, suspends volunteer from accessing voter data

The Saskatchewan NDP is apologizing after it says an individual's privacy was breached by a volunteer who inappropriately searched their information.

"The Saskatchewan NDP takes the protection of personal privacy incredibly seriously," a statement reads sent to CBC News Friday by party provincial secretary John Tzupa.

"We have strengthened the privacy and confidentiality policies of the organization to more clearly communicate responsibility and strengthen accountability procedures surrounding privacy and confidentiality. We are implementing a more rigorous training process for all of our staff and volunteers to ensure that they fully understand their obligations."

Complaint made back in January

The NDP began investigating in January after it received a complaint from someone outside the party alleging their information had been accessed by a volunteer for non-electoral reasons.

The identity of the individual at the centre of the complaint was not confirmed by the party, but Rylee Schuhmacher told CBC News she was the subject of the investigation.

Schuhmacher, a volunteer and member of its executive, said she used the database—Populus—countless times for her work with the party.

Volunteer access suspended

Populus contains information from the voters' list provided by Elections Saskatchewan, which includes a person's full name, occupation, date of birth and addresses.

Schuhmacher told CBC she searched the name of a female police officer who interviewed her as part of a sexual assault complaint against a former party candidate.

"A review of the complaint has been concluded and the individual who accessed the data accepts that the information should not have been accessed," the party's statement reads.

It says as a result, the volunteer has been suspended from accessing the party's voter database for four years. The party says if they complete privacy training, the volunteer can used the system until supervision after one year.

When contact by CBC, Schuhmacher declined to give comment.