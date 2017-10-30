A political scientist in Regina calls it "disappointing" that so far, only two "middle-aged white guys" are running to lead the Saskatchewan NDP and this is neither's first time.

Tom McIntosh heads the department of politics at the University of Regina.

He said the fact Trent Wotherspoon, MLA for Regina-Rosement, and Ryan Meili, MLA for Saskatoon-Meewasin, are the only contenders for NDP leader is ironic considering the public outcry from the Saskatchewan Party's spring budget and subsequent series of reversals, which has weakened the party in power's image.

"In spite of all of that, the fact that the NDP could only attract or so far has only be able to attract two candidates, both sort of, you know, middle-aged white guys, is a little disappointing," McIntosh explained Sunday.

"One would presume that the challenges facing the government — most of which are of the government's own making — would give a bit of a boost to the NDP and would make leading the NDP a more attractive prospect, but that hasn't happened so far."

Tom McIntosh heads the department of politics at the University of Regina. (CBC News)

Wotherspoon and Meili both had their names on the ballot the last time the New Democrats elected a leader in 2013 when Cam Broten became leader. This race will be Meili's third bid to become leader after also losing to Dwain Lingenfelter in 2009.

Candidates have until Jan. 12, 2018 to enter the race, which McIntosh hopes more do, even from outside the caucus.

"This is a really open leadership and yet there just doesn't seem to be people," he said. "You don't even hear names."

Lack of diversity

Besides the lack of new faces, McIntosh also lamented the lack of gender or racial diversity in the race.

"The irony is that the Sask. Party could find the two women to run and the NDP can't seem to find one," he said.

"That's a bit of a problem. That should be a glaring issue for the party."

Front-runner will appear after January

McIntosh said it's too early to say who the front-runner is, with Wotherspoon appealing more to the party establishment, while Meili is poised to gain traction with activist, younger New Democrats.

He said for members, it will become clearer who their favourite candidate is once the governing Sask. Party elects its new leader on Jan. 27, 2018 — a race McIntosh believes is overshadowing the Sask. NDP's.

"You sometimes almost have to remind yourself that it's going on."

No matter the outcome of the race, McIntosh said the NDP needs to attract new members and reconnect with moderate voters in rural and small town Saskatchewan, a group he said may be leaning away from the Sask. Party.