Sask. premier calls looming 'trade war' unproductive, supports Ottawa's move to add retaliatory tariffs

Saskatchewan's premier says at first glance, he supports Ottawa's move to slap retaliatory tariffs on a whole host of goods from the U.S.

Scott Moe said Thursday he was disappointed to learn of the U.S. plan to follow through on imposing tariffs of 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on imported aluminum, and said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the matter the day before.

"I don't think any trade war is productive in any way. I don't think any trade tariffs, quite frankly, unnecessary trade tariffs, are productive in any way," Moe said, adding he stands with the federal government's decision to impose dollar-for-dollar tariffs of its own on everything from steel products to maple syrup.

"These are not productive times when we have tariffs going both ways."

Despite the earlier phone call with the prime minister, Moe said he was not made aware of the federal government's move to hit back with such countermeasures.

"I was disappointed this morning [Thursday] to see the U.S. government move with their tariffs. I won't say I'm surprised by the federal government's move, although things have been moving pretty quickly here this morning."

Moe said looking at the list of products subject to Canada's tariffs, set to kick in in July, prepared mustard caught his eye for possibly having an impact here in Saskatchewan.

Trip to Washington

He told reporters he spoke briefly with the CEO and president of Evraz Steel and said they would speak again. He also said he would be speaking with officials from Ottawa.

Evraz employs about 1,000 people at its Regina steel plant.

The premier plans to go to Washington next week to meet with three senior officials from the Trump administration, as well as five senators and five congressmen.

Moe said the meeting had already been in the works, but said news of the tariffs only increases the need to talk with lawmakers in the U.S.