Saskatchewan municipalities want to see the new PST revenue the province brought in as a result of changes to last year's budget be included in municipal revenue sharing.

That's one of 18 resolutions the members of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association passed this week at an annual convention.

Spending more money on libraries, increasing support of local renewable energy initiatives, and having the province pay for the recruiting and training of first responders were also on the list.

Delegates from Churchbridge, Sask., presented a resolution on allowing the RCMP to close highways during unsafe conditions, in response to the death of a tow truck driver during a blizzard last spring.

Officials from the Highways and Infrastructure Ministry are the only ones who can currently close a highway.

That rule is in place so the government is the main point of contact for people who want to know whether a road has been closed, said Don Marit, the minister of that department.

After Wednesday's session at the convention, Marit said he'd be open to this change.

"Our number one focus is highway safety. If that means making some changes to make it work that way, we'll definitely look at that," he said.

Other resolutions that passed include: