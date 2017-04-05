There were 78 new Olivias and Emmas born last year in Saskatchewan, making them the most popular names for babies.

The most popular name for boys was Liam, with 73 tiny humans receiving that name.

The second most popular baby name for boys was William, while the third most popular name for girls was Ava.

Did your child's name make the list? (Government of Saskatchewan)

Some of the most popular names had connections to literature and film, such as Harper, Charlotte and Abigail.

There were 177 more registered live births in the province in 2016 than the previous year, totalling 15,674. The numbers do not account for babies born out of province to Saskatchewan parents.