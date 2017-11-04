Snow piling up on the roof of Regina's new Mosaic Stadium has raised safety concerns for fans watching Saturday night's game against Edmonton.

A spokesperson for REAL, which operates the stadium, said Saturday's snowfall has created some challenges come game time.

In an email Ryan Pollock, director media relations with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, explained that a snow "cornice" was identified hanging over the east side of the stadium roof. "As a precaution, the Roughriders closed access to approximately 800 seats and relocated those affected," said Pollock.

The problematic snow pictured on the roof above the lights. (Trent Peppler/CBC News)

The collection of snow on parts of the stadium roof has meant some fans were moved out of their seats as a precaution, Paula Kohl said in an email to CBC News.

At least one fan took to social media to complain they were relocated to seats much cheaper than what they had purchased.