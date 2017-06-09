A Saskatchewan woman stopped to rescue a stranded baby on her way to work earlier this week.

A baby moose, that is.

Jodean Howie was driving to a potash mine northwest of Rocanville, Sask., on Wednesday afternoon.

She saw a mother moose with a baby and stopped to take a photograph.

At first, Jodean Howie saw a single moose calf and its mother. (Jodean Howie)

But when she rolled down her window, she heard crying — and found a twin calf stuck in the fence.

"Her left leg was tightly wound between two twists. It looked like she might have tried to jump through the fence and then slipped through it so it twisted it," Howie told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition host Sheila Coles.

Howie said when she was sure the mother wasn't going to charge at her, she got down to work on the calf's leg.

At first, Howie thought she would not be able to free the calf's leg from the tight wire. (Jodean Howie)

At first, she was unable to free the leg from the taut wire, but then Howie noticed it was attached to a gate.

"I quickly undid the gate and laid the gate down, which gave some slack to the wire, and opened up the wire and pulled out her leg," Howie said.

"She bounced right up," and ran off to join her mother and sibling, Howie said.

Howie continued on to work, where she says her co-workers at the mine have been sharing in her joy at the experience.

"They're just like, 'Oh my God, you're a hero, you're a moose whisperer,'" she said.

"It's all been good."